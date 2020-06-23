|
Mighty Jaxx x Clogtwo x Transformers Mechasoul Optimus Prime Vinyl Bust Official Imag
Via Mighty Jaxxx social media channels
and Vinylpulse website
*we have our first official images and product information of the new*Mighty Jaxx x Clogtwo x Transformers Mechasoul Optimus Prime Vinyl Bust. This is the second officially licensed Mighty Jaxx vinyl bust following their*Transformers x Quiccs Soundwave
. This new Optimus Prime bust is designed by artist*Clogtwo
*and he brings us a very original and different design for the Autobot leader. The Mechasoul Optimus Prime polystone bust (10? wide) will be available for pre-order on Wednesday (8.12) at 6 AM PDT from Mighty Jaxx for $359 (shipping included). Click » Continue Reading.
The post Mighty Jaxx x Clogtwo x Transformers Mechasoul Optimus Prime Vinyl Bust Official Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca