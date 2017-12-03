Planet X have updated their Facebook page with a sizeable gallery
of their upcoming project, Pluto! Finally in full color, Pluto is Planet X’s tackling of the beefy Fall of Cybertron Megatron design that was sadly overlooked in the game’s toy line. Featured from every angle, in a variety of poses, and in both modes, Pluto is shaping up to be a well-executed take on the game’s model. For fans of the game and/or its designs, Pluto is up for pre-order via our sponsors for approximately $114.99 USD and is slated for release sometime this month. In the meantime, » Continue Reading.
The post Planet X Pluto – Color Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...