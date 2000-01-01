Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page TRU - April 28 25% off all TF under $59.99
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:23 PM   #1
Yonoid
Robot in Disguise
Yonoid's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 587
TRU - April 28 25% off all TF under $59.99
http://flyers.smartcanucks.ca/canada...may-4/single/4

almost brings some of the tlk line down to normal prices

dont forget to use coupon for extra 10% off

http://www.toysrus.ca/shop/index.jsp...ryId=118969026
__________________
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596

Want List:

Wave 4 TR legends
Last edited by Yonoid; Today at 03:37 PM.
Yonoid is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:38 PM   #2
Tonestar
Star Seeker
Tonestar's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Ajax
Posts: 1,492
Re: TRU - April 28 25% off all TF under $59.99
Thanks for posting. Next week I can get a price adjustment on the RID TF's I bought today
__________________
Tonestar
Tonestar is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Movie Premium Series Optimus Ironhide Ratchet Jazz Bumblebee Best
Transformers
Transformers Movie Premium Series Blackout Barricade Starscream Brawl Scorponok
Transformers
Transformers Generation Chug Universe Masterpiece Optimus Prime VS Megatron NIP
Transformers
Transformers Generation Chug Universe Masterpiece Rodimus VS Cyclonus NIP
Transformers
Transformers Movie Premium Series Megatron Bludgeon Shockwave Thrust Wreckage
Transformers
Transformers Prime Premiere Series Optimus Bumblebee Megatron Weaponizer Movie
Transformers
Transformers 20th Anniversary Optimus Prime - 2003 Gray Gun Battle Damaged
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:33 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.