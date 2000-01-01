Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
TRU - April 28 25% off all TF under $59.99
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 03:23 PM
#
1
Yonoid
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 587
TRU - April 28 25% off all TF under $59.99
http://flyers.smartcanucks.ca/canada...may-4/single/4
almost brings some of the tlk line down to normal prices
dont forget to use coupon for extra 10% off
http://www.toysrus.ca/shop/index.jsp...ryId=118969026
__________________
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596
Want List:
Wave 4 TR legends
Last edited by Yonoid; Today at
03:37 PM
.
Yonoid
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Yonoid
Find More Posts by Yonoid
Today, 03:38 PM
#
2
Tonestar
Star Seeker
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Ajax
Posts: 1,492
Re: TRU - April 28 25% off all TF under $59.99
Thanks for posting. Next week I can get a price adjustment on the RID TF's I bought today
__________________
Tonestar
Tonestar
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Tonestar
Find More Posts by Tonestar
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers Movie Premium Series Optimus Ironhide Ratchet Jazz Bumblebee Best
Transformers Movie Premium Series Blackout Barricade Starscream Brawl Scorponok
Transformers Generation Chug Universe Masterpiece Optimus Prime VS Megatron NIP
Transformers Generation Chug Universe Masterpiece Rodimus VS Cyclonus NIP
Transformers Movie Premium Series Megatron Bludgeon Shockwave Thrust Wreckage
Transformers Prime Premiere Series Optimus Bumblebee Megatron Weaponizer Movie
Transformers 20th Anniversary Optimus Prime - 2003 Gray Gun Battle Damaged
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
04:33 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.