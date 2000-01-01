Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
TR Sky Shadow back up @ Walmart.ca ...
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 05:03 PM
#
1
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,061
TR Sky Shadow back up @ Walmart.ca ...
I know it went out of stock @ least once. Just posting again for those who haven't had luck finding him yet:
https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/transfo.../6000196852779
Good luck
__________________
Currently Hunting:
Titans Return Legends Kickback - ordered from Aliexpress
Xtreme987
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Xtreme987
Find More Posts by Xtreme987
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
RARE Diaclone Construction Robo (Transformer G1 Devastator) Box and Foam
Transformers G1 1984 HG toys Optimus Prime Parachute toy Rare Complete
MIB Diaclone Vintage Construction Robo (Transformer G1 Devastator) Bulldozer
Transformers G1 reissue huge lot Prime,Megatron,Soundwave,Blaster,Starscream
Custom Transformers G1 Style Age of Extinction Dinobot Sludge Slog Voyager AOE
Titan Return Bumblebee, Goldbug And Daniel Transformers RID
G1 Generation One Vintage Transformers Lot OPTIMUS PRIME DINOBOTS CONSTRUCTICONS
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
05:59 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.