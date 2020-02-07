|
WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 577 Now Online
Its a time for knee-based shoulders and purple potatoes in this year of the 21st century 2020. You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TFW 577 January 24 2020 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here.
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.