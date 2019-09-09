|
New Transformers: Cyberverse Power Of The Spark CGI Commercial
The official Transformers Singapore Facebook
*has uploaded a new and cool*Transformers: Cyberverse Power Of The Spark CGI Commercial. The commercial features Bumblebee and Optimus Prime with his Jet drone partner*Sky Turbine. Then we have a demonstration of the Spark Armor gimmick in the toys with Optimus combining with his drone partner into his armored mode. The last part of the commercial features an impressive CGI Spark Armor Optimus Prime based on his packaging art. Watch the video below, as well as some screencaps after the jump. Then you can share your impressions on the 2005 Boards! Transformers Cyberverse S2 » Continue Reading.
