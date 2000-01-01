|
Today, 11:25 PM
Indigo.ca sale (25% off toys/baby) - TR Trypticon included
Just a small sale from Nov 2- Nov 5
Get 25% off all toys and baby products on indigo.ca, including Titans Returns Titan class Trypticon, which brings it to $172.46 before taxes.
Sadly, Siege on Cybertron set is sold out, but could restock in time?
Promo code: INDIGOKIDS2017
