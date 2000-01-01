Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:25 PM
Dark Rage
白人看不懂
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 5,779
Indigo.ca sale (25% off toys/baby) - TR Trypticon included
Just a small sale from Nov 2- Nov 5

Get 25% off all toys and baby products on indigo.ca, including Titans Returns Titan class Trypticon, which brings it to $172.46 before taxes.

Sadly, Siege on Cybertron set is sold out, but could restock in time?

Promo code: INDIGOKIDS2017
