scorponok87
g1 transformers & others for sale
pics of items are below
can send more pics(if needed)

G1's
------

pounce & wingspan
canadian box with original inserts(hard to find)
both bots are mint condition,complete with all guns
missing canadian manual


blaster
canadian box with original inserts(hard to find)
tape door still works perfectly, nothing broken on bot
complete with gun
has manual & all paperwork

reflector
box with original insert, tape still sealed on bottom,
tape on top was cut, decals are applied, never transformers, a must have piece

ramjet
loose & complete, tight joints, has some decal wear
with canadian manual

topspin
mint & complete


other toy lines

TMNT
ace duck complete with file card
splinter complete with file card
foot soldier complete

swampthing
figure is near mint only missing his trap

m.a.s.k.
switchblade mint & complete, with canadian box

star wars
obi wan kenobi
mailaway still tape sealed in baggie with mailerbox
