g1 transformers & others for sale
pics of items are below
can send more pics(if needed)
G1's
------
pounce & wingspan
canadian box with original inserts(hard to find)
both bots are mint condition,complete with all guns
missing canadian manual
blaster
canadian box with original inserts(hard to find)
tape door still works perfectly, nothing broken on bot
complete with gun
has manual & all paperwork
reflector
box with original insert, tape still sealed on bottom,
tape on top was cut, decals are applied, never transformers, a must have piece
ramjet
loose & complete, tight joints, has some decal wear
with canadian manual
topspin
mint & complete
other toy lines
TMNT
ace duck complete with file card
splinter complete with file card
foot soldier complete
swampthing
figure is near mint only missing his trap
m.a.s.k.
switchblade mint & complete, with canadian box
star wars
obi wan kenobi
mailaway still tape sealed in baggie with mailerbox