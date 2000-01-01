Today, 11:12 PM #1 scorponok87 Generation 2 Join Date: Nov 2011 Location: oakville,ontario Posts: 109 g1 transformers & others for sale pics of items are below

can send more pics(if needed)



G1's

------



pounce & wingspan

canadian box with original inserts(hard to find)

both bots are mint condition,complete with all guns

missing canadian manual





blaster

canadian box with original inserts(hard to find)

tape door still works perfectly, nothing broken on bot

complete with gun

has manual & all paperwork



reflector

box with original insert, tape still sealed on bottom,

tape on top was cut, decals are applied, never transformers, a must have piece



ramjet

loose & complete, tight joints, has some decal wear

with canadian manual



topspin

mint & complete





other toy lines



TMNT

ace duck complete with file card

splinter complete with file card

foot soldier complete



swampthing

figure is near mint only missing his trap



m.a.s.k.

switchblade mint & complete, with canadian box



star wars

obi wan kenobi

mailaway still tape sealed in baggie with mailerbox Attached Thumbnails





