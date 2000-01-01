Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:18 PM   #1
Shockwave 75
I drink, & I know things.
Experiencing Transformers through your kids
A while back I replaced my old Rhino TF DVDs with the Shout! Factory set, and I was contemplating trying to sell them. Recently I gave my son some old bootleg DVDs I have of SilverHawks and Centurions, and he's been watching them and enjoying them. So I decided to give him my Rhino sets. He's currently on the first half of S2 and he's really into it! He's been asking me all kinds of questions about the show ans the characters like, "Did they ever make toys of the Constrcuticons, or Autobot Spike?"
He's even been repurposing some of the Transformers he has as the G1 characters, so I just gave him the Botshots of Thundercracker, Acid Storm, and Powerglide.
I really wish I had those legends class Seekers from a few years ago to give to him, he'd love them.


Has anyone else had this experience?
Old Today, 01:33 PM   #2
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Re: Experiencing Transformers through your kids
Years ago I got burnt out trying to buy everything that came out. Having my kids gain interest in Transformers helped bring back my interest in the current mainline stuff again.
Meet Dickey Beer the actor that portrayed Boba Fett in all the action scenes in Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi at Star Wars Collectors Expo 2021 on November 7th.
