New Hallmark Bumblebee Christmas Ornament Found At Target



Thanks to*omegafix of the 2005 Boards for giving us the heads up of a new*Hallmark Bumblebee Christmas Ornament. This nice ornament was spotted at a Target store for $9.00. It’s Evergreen Bumblebee design sculpted in a dynamic flying kick pose. You can check out the images after the jump, and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



