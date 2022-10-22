Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TFcon Chicago 2022 ? Day 1 Dealer Room Morning Roundup


TFcon Chicago 2022 is officially here, taking place in Chicago at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O?Hare this weekend.* TFW2005 team members optimusfan and Jacer are on the scene and have shared some pics of the dealer room floor at show open.* Multiple 3rd Party companies are repped, in addition to Robosen with the new smaller Optimus Prime and Threezero with MDLX Cliffjumper.* So read on to check out the pics.* We’ll update over time with new stuff as they run into it! Be sure to keep an eye on the 3rd Party Discussion Forum on the 2005 Boards for &#187; Continue Reading.

