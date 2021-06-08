Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 11:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,929
Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Scout Class Repacks Found At US Retail


Thanks to 2005 Board member*ApocalypseThruster*for giving us the heads up of his sighting of the new Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Scout Class Repacks*at US retail. These figures are re-releases of previous Cyberverse Scout class figures with the new*the new*Cyberverse Season 4 packaging. We had only see some stock images of these figures back in July, and now Optimus Prime, Megatron, Grimlock and Ramjet were spotted at*Mission Valley Target in California. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Scout Class Repacks Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
