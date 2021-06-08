|
Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Scout Class Repacks Found At US Retail
Thanks to 2005 Board member*ApocalypseThruster*for giving us the heads up of his sighting of the new Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Scout Class Repacks*at US retail. These figures are re-releases of previous Cyberverse Scout class figures with the new*the new*Cyberverse Season 4 packaging
. We had only see some stock images of these figures
back in July, and now Optimus Prime, Megatron, Grimlock and Ramjet were spotted at*Mission Valley Target in California. Happy hunting!
