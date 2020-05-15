|
Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive Earthrise Deluxe Airwave And Micromasters Fuzer & Blast Ma
Takara Tomy Mall*have updated listings with new stock images of their next*Earthrise exclusives: Deluxe Airwave And Micromasters Fuzer &
Blast Master. Takara Tomy have limited the release of these figures only as Takara Tomy Mall items as they have done with several Earthrise figures (12 in total including these ones). Check out the listings below: ER EX-11 Micromasters Fuzer & Blast Master*
** ER EX-12 Deluxe Airwave
Ordering period will be from May 15 to June 17.
Both items are scheduled for release in October 2020 in Japan. Check all the mirrored images attached to this news » Continue Reading.
The post Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive Earthrise Deluxe Airwave And Micromasters Fuzer & Blast Master New Stock Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca