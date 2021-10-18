Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers Generations Selects Voyager Artfire and Nightstick Official In-Hand Imag


Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter*have uploaded some official in-hand images of the new Transformers Generations Selects Voyager Artfire and Nightstick. Artfire*is a redeco of the Kingdom Voyager Inferno mold which includes his Targetmaster partner*Nightstick*(Siege Singe redeco) plus four blast effects (2 from Siege Firedrive and 2 from Siege Aimless now in blue). This release is inspired by the Japanese exclusive G1 Artfire from 1987. We have clear shots of both robot and alt mode. While this figure will be a Takara Tomy Mall exclusive in Japan, you can already pre-order Artfire &#038; Nightstick via our sponsors links below for*$36.99. Click &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Generations Selects Voyager Artfire and Nightstick Official In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



