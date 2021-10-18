|
Transformers Generations Selects Voyager Artfire and Nightstick Official In-Hand Imag
Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
*have uploaded some official in-hand images of the new Transformers Generations Selects Voyager Artfire and Nightstick. Artfire*is a redeco of the Kingdom Voyager Inferno mold which includes his Targetmaster partner*Nightstick*(Siege Singe redeco) plus four blast effects (2 from Siege Firedrive and 2 from Siege Aimless now in blue). This release is inspired by the Japanese exclusive G1 Artfire from 1987. We have clear shots of both robot and alt mode. While this figure will be a Takara Tomy Mall exclusive in Japan, you can already pre-order Artfire & Nightstick via our sponsors links below for*$36.99. Click » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Generations Selects Voyager Artfire and Nightstick Official In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca