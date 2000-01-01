Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:16 AM   #1
Rippersnapper & Snarl on walmart.ca ...
Limited stock tho right now. Better hurry if ya want 1 of these 2:

Ripper:

https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/transfo.../6000197591450

Snarl:

https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/transfo.../6000197591527

Good luck & Happy Hunting
Last edited by Xtreme987; Today at 08:22 AM. Reason: duplicate post
Today, 08:18 AM   #2
Re: Rippersnapper & Snarl on walmart.ca ...
Quote:
Originally Posted by Xtreme987 View Post
Limited stock tho right now. Better hurry if ya want 1 of these 2:

Ripper:

https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/transfo.../6000197591450

Snarl:

https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/transfo.../6000197591527

Good luck & Happy Hunting
Ha HA, we're a minute apart, but you get the crown
Today, 08:20 AM   #3
Re: Rippersnapper & Snarl on walmart.ca ...
ya noticed that too just now. Was gonna delete mine. Can't figure out how to do that tho ?
Last edited by Xtreme987; Today at 08:23 AM.
Today, 08:25 AM   #4
Re: Rippersnapper & Snarl on walmart.ca ...
Quote:
Originally Posted by Xtreme987 View Post
ya noticed that too just now. Was gonna delete mine. Can't figure out how to do that tho ?
Yours has got the links though, that's good stuff
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.