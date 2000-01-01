Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:17 AM   #1
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: The NCR
Posts: 264
Snarl & Rippersnapper on walmart.ca
Hey dudes, limited quantities of POTP Snarl & Rippersnapper are currently available on walmart.ca

I know some posters indicate they are light years away from local stores (having any POTP wave 2 deluxe on top of that), could be a nice easy way to get at least these two
