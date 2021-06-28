Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Studio Series Jolt and Sideswipe Revealed


Thanks to TFW boards member Smokie, we now have our first look at what appears to be the highly-anticipated Studio Series Deluxe Jolt and also Revenge of the Fallen Sideswipe. Jolt seems to be an all-new movie-accurate mold, complete with his whips. Sideswipe on the other hand is a retool of the line’s previous Dark of the Moon Deluxe Sideswipe. We have no release details at this time, but keep an eye out as we’ll keep you updated as the info comes in. Hopefully the official reveals will be soon! Take a look at them both and let us know &#187; Continue Reading.

