HLJ.com Official Statement About Takara Tomy Collection Of Encore God Fire Convoy
We had recently reported the official Takara Tomy’s Collection Of*Encore God Fire Convoy
*due to some quality control issues. It was uncertain how this would be handled for international customers outside Japan. Today our sponsor HLJ.com
*has given an*Official Statement about this situation. If you ordered the Encore God Fire Convoy set via HLJ, you should have received an e-mail today. It confirms that there won’t be any replacements from Takara Tomy. There is a detailed explanation on the steps you can follow if you were not satisfied with the product you received: They will accept 100% refunds if you » Continue Reading.
