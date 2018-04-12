Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
HLJ.com Official Statement About Takara Tomy Collection Of Encore God Fire Convoy


We had recently reported the official Takara Tomy's Collection Of Encore God Fire Convoy due to some quality control issues. It was uncertain how this would be handled for international customers outside Japan. Today our sponsor HLJ.com has given an Official Statement about this situation. If you ordered the Encore God Fire Convoy set via HLJ, you should have received an e-mail today. It confirms that there won't be any replacements from Takara Tomy. There is a detailed explanation on the steps you can follow if you were not satisfied with the product you received: They will accept 100% refunds if you

The post HLJ.com Official Statement About Takara Tomy Collection Of Encore God Fire Convoy appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
