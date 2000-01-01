Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 11:24 PM   #1
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Should we close the sightings threads?
Since I don't think we should be doing anything to encourage people to go toy-hunting during a pandemic, I think it would be a good idea to lock the toy-sightings threads on this board for the time being (with the exception of online sightings threads.) Does anyone agree?
Old Yesterday, 11:25 PM   #2
optimusb39
Re: Should we close the sightings threads?
No
Old Yesterday, 11:27 PM   #3
optimusb39
Re: Should we close the sightings threads?
At least on the thread we can still discuss things about places weve been and places ro check out when this all blows over. Why remove one more thing from our lives that takes away any trace of normalcy?
Old Yesterday, 11:40 PM   #4
ssjgoku22
Re: Should we close the sightings threads?
Quote:
Originally Posted by optimusb39 View Post
At least on the thread we can still discuss things about places weve been and places ro check out when this all blows over. Why remove one more thing from our lives that takes away any trace of normalcy?
I think he specifically meant sightings though. Everything else discussion wise will be here, it's just sightings taking a hiatus.
Old Today, 12:06 AM   #5
Iron Moose
Re: Should we close the sightings threads?
without speaking to the current situation, I do think it would be worthwhile to lock all the current threads and start new ones. They can't be good for the backend.
Old Today, 12:22 AM   #6
SleeplessKnight
Re: Should we close the sightings threads?
I actually think this is a good idea. Sometimes people overestimate themselves and the situation. An active sightings thread just encourages people to go out when they really shouldn't because they think they're going to miss this one hot figure.

The TRU, Walmart and Amazon online sightings thread are good enough.
