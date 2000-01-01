Since I don't think we should be doing anything to encourage people to go toy-hunting during a pandemic, I think it would be a good idea to lock the toy-sightings threads on this board for the time being (with the exception of online sightings threads.) Does anyone agree?
At least on the thread we can still discuss things about places weve been and places ro check out when this all blows over. Why remove one more thing from our lives that takes away any trace of normalcy?
I think he specifically meant sightings though. Everything else discussion wise will be here, it's just sightings taking a hiatus.
I actually think this is a good idea. Sometimes people overestimate themselves and the situation. An active sightings thread just encourages people to go out when they really shouldn't because they think they're going to miss this one hot figure.
The TRU, Walmart and Amazon online sightings thread are good enough.
