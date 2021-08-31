|
Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-55 Nightbird Shadow
Via Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
we have our first image of the box of the new*Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream. MP-55 Nightbird Shadow (as it is written on the box) is a retool and redeco of the MP-51 Arcee mold inspired by the G1 robotic ninja warrior as seen in the G1 episode Enter The Nightbird.* The box shows Nightbitd’s alt mode next to an image of the ninja warrior ready to attack in robot mode. You can still pre-order one for your collection via any of our sponsors below.*You can now check out the mirrored image after » Continue Reading.
