Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-55 Nightbird Shadow


Via Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter we have our first image of the box of the new Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-55 Nightbird Shadow. MP-55 Nightbird Shadow (as it is written on the box) is a retool and redeco of the MP-51 Arcee mold inspired by the G1 robotic ninja warrior as seen in the G1 episode Enter The Nightbird. The box shows Nightbird's alt mode next to an image of the ninja warrior ready to attack in robot mode.

Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
