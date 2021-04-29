Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,464

Transformers Botbots Ruckus Rally Possible First Image



Courtesy of the detective work of our very own Jtprime17*we have our possible first promotional image of a new*Transformers Botbots Ruckus Rally*collection. The art of the image shows some Botbots riding what seems to be…. vehicles??? One looks like a video game controller jet and the other one is a pizza racing car. There are no images or additional information about the toys, so we may wait for an official confirmation. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Now click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off your impressions on the



