Old Today, 01:01 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers Botbots Ruckus Rally Possible First Image


Courtesy of the detective work of our very own Jtprime17*we have our possible first promotional image of a new*Transformers Botbots Ruckus Rally*collection. The art of the image shows some Botbots riding what seems to be…. vehicles??? One looks like a video game controller jet and the other one is a pizza racing car. There are no images or additional information about the toys, so we may wait for an official confirmation. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Now click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off your impressions on the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Botbots Ruckus Rally Possible First Image appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Old Today, 01:15 PM   #2
evenstaves
Re: Transformers Botbots Ruckus Rally Possible First Image
I kind of miss BotBots!
