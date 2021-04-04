Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  April Week 1


And we start April with a pretty active sightings week. Collectors in Malaysia can hunt the newest Spoiler pack and Kingdom waves together with the second wave of Retro Headmasters. More Kingdom toys are spotted in New Zealand while Russian fans receive new McDonald’s Happy Meal figures. Fans in Singapore got a rain of new Kingdom toys at shelves plus the new Netflix Deluxe redecos and RED action figures, and stores in Taiwan have received the new Netflix Voyager toys, the latest crossover figure and the Retro Headmasters Wave 2. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/malaysia-transformers-sightings.155100/page-26#post-18985042">War For Cybertron Kingdom Spoiler Pack, Kingdom Wave 2 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  April Week 1 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
