TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up April Week 1
And we start April with a pretty active sightings week. Collectors in Malaysia can hunt the newest Spoiler pack and Kingdom waves together with the second wave of Retro Headmasters. More Kingdom toys are spotted in New Zealand while Russian fans receive new McDonald's Happy Meal figures. Fans in Singapore got a rain of new Kingdom toys at shelves plus the new Netflix Deluxe redecos and RED action figures, and stores in Taiwan have received the new Netflix Voyager toys, the latest crossover figure and the Retro Headmasters Wave 2.
