Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Two Lost Transformers Animated Shorts Finally Available Online
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,821
Two Lost Transformers Animated Shorts Finally Available Online


We have something quite interesting for Transformers Animates fans. Two Transformers Animated shorts, which were considered lost media, have finally been released online for our viewing pleasure. The two clips were written by Transformers Animated writer Marty Isenberg and animated by Studio 4C and they have been shared via Twitter courtesy of user @KeyanCarlile. Watch “Starscream’s Fantasy” and “Transformers Animated Logo” after the jump and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards! The missing TFA short STARSCREAM&#39;S FANTASY, written by Marty Isenberg and animated by Studio 4C! Lost media no more! @TF_Moments pic.twitter.com/2z5dY5D1qk &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Two Lost Transformers Animated Shorts Finally Available Online appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:12 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.