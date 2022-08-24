We have something quite interesting for Transformers Animates fans. Two Transformers Animated shorts, which were considered lost media, have finally been released online for our viewing pleasure. The two clips were written by Transformers Animated writer Marty Isenberg and animated by Studio 4C and they have been shared via Twitter courtesy of user @KeyanCarlile
. Watch “Starscream’s Fantasy” and “Transformers Animated Logo” after the jump and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards! The missing TFA short STARSCREAM'S FANTASY, written by Marty Isenberg and animated by Studio 4C! Lost media no more! @TF_Moments pic.twitter.com/2z5dY5D1qk » Continue Reading.
