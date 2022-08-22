Speaking to Kidscreen Magazine
, Hasbro is highlighting that they will change their toy distribution strategy. This news comes just a couple of days after the news of their*change to future entertainment plans
. While easily applicable to kid-oriented lines, it is unclear how this new strategy will affect collector-specific lines such as Transformer: Studio Series, Transformers: Legacy, G.I. Joe: Classified, etc. ‘Today, unpredictability reigns, with chaotic supply chains affecting timing, and streaming content rolling out in six-packs rather than full seasons. Meanwhile, disappearing theatrical windows have drastically changed movie launches and the Consumer Products programs that accompany them. But » Continue Reading.
The post Hasbro To Change Their Toy Distribution Strategy
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...