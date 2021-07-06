|
Transformers R.E.D Wave 3 Bumblebee & Coronation Starscream Out At US Retail
Via Instagram user @cal_tony_ok
*we can report that the new*Transformers R.E.D Wave 3 Bumblebee & Coronation Starscream has been spotted at US retail. These wave consists of G1 Bumblebee and Coronation Starscream which were found at*a Walmart Visalia in California. Happy hunting!
