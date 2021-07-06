Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers R.E.D Wave 3 Bumblebee & Coronation Starscream Out At US Retail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:01 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,780
Transformers R.E.D Wave 3 Bumblebee & Coronation Starscream Out At US Retail


Via Instagram user @cal_tony_ok*we can report that the new*Transformers R.E.D Wave 3 Bumblebee &#038; Coronation Starscream has been spotted at US retail. These wave consists of G1 Bumblebee and Coronation Starscream which were found at*a Walmart Visalia in California. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers R.E.D Wave 3 Bumblebee & Coronation Starscream Out At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Brawn Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Decepticon Octone Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Transformers
Vintage MIB G1 Bombshell Transformer Lot
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Dinobot Snarl Micronus Bio Card
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Scourge Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Terrorcon Cutthroat Blot Prima Bio Card
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Wolfwire Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:09 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.