The official Transformers social media accounts
have shared a very nice*Magic: The Gathering x Transformers Secret Lair official stop-motion promotional video*for your viewing pleasure. The video features War For Cybertron Optimus Prime and Megatron in a fierce battle which is taken to the next level when they use the new Magic: The Gathering Transformers cards that are included in the The Secret Lair drops which are live today and you can find on this link
. Hasbro was kind enough to send us a little promo box to get us all ready for the drops. The set includes » Continue Reading.
