Jim Sorenson and Chris McFeely*summarised and showed off fanart interpretations of Ron Friedman’s first Transformers The Movie script on theirpresentation at TFNation this summer. Now, via the*The Sunbow Marvel Archive website*we can share for you an authorized detailed outline of that script. The new article condensed 210 pages into just over 16,000 words for an easy and more comfortable reading. Several extra details of the story of the movie that could have been.* You can read it on this link and then you can share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

