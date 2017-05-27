|
Transformers: The Last Knight Viviane Wembly Profile
has posted a new character profile for Viviane Wembly*in Transformers: The Last Knight. It looks like the Transformers Reaction Force was snooping around her desk and scanned her University of Oxford ID. Viviane Wembly Professor of English Literature English Faculty The Facebook video can be viewed after the jump.
