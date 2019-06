Network Generation 2 Join Date: May 2008 Location: Truro, NS Posts: 197

WFC Siege Jetfire available for preorder through EB Games Found out that EB Games has the commander class jetfire up for preorder in their system. It's listed at $119.99, but Platinum card holders can knock 10% off. I think it's slated for an August release, but it's not uncommon for merch to come in late it seems.

