Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Shockwave Lab SL-75 Upgrade Kit For Earthrise Ironworks
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:03 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,693
Shockwave Lab SL-75 Upgrade Kit For Earthrise Ironworks


Third Party company*Shockwave Lab*have uploaded, via their*Weibo account, images of their new Shockwave Lab SL-75 upgrade kit for Earthrise Ironworks. SL-75 kit adds a new windmill and rocket launcher for Ironworks. These parts are inspired by the original design of G1 Micromaster Ironworks station. Easy to connect via 5 mm ports and they are compatible with Siege/Earthrise blast effects. We still have no concrete information on price or release date. It should not take long since Shockwave Lab upgrade kits are usually available online once they share images of the product. See the mirrored images after the jump &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Shockwave Lab SL-75 Upgrade Kit For Earthrise Ironworks appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:13 AM   #2
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 144
Re: Shockwave Lab SL-75 Upgrade Kit For Earthrise Ironworks
I like these upgrades but they cost way too much even before shipping. Turns a $30 deluxe into a $60 figure.
__________________
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048
UsernamePrime is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
1980's Hasbro G1 Transformers / Go Bots Lot
Transformers
1985 G1 Hasbro Japan Omega Supreme Autobot Transformers w/ Box & Papers WORKS
Transformers
Transformers G1 Reissue Walmart Optimus Prime Hot Rod & Bumblebee MIB Lot of 3
Transformers
Transformers Studio Series Blackout Leader Action Figure #08 DECEPTICON BLACKOUT
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY NETFLIX VOYAGER HOTLINK ACTION FIGURE
Transformers
1984 HASBRO TRANSFORMERS OPTIMUS PRIME TOY WITH BOX
Transformers
New Hasbro Transformers Masterpiece 2004 Optimus Prime 20th Anniversary
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:14 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.