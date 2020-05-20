|
Shockwave Lab SL-75 Upgrade Kit For Earthrise Ironworks
Third Party company*Shockwave Lab*have uploaded, via their*Weibo account
, images of their new Shockwave Lab SL-75 upgrade kit for Earthrise Ironworks. SL-75 kit adds a new windmill and rocket launcher for Ironworks. These parts are inspired by the original design of G1 Micromaster Ironworks station
. Easy to connect via 5 mm ports and they are compatible with Siege/Earthrise blast effects. We still have no concrete information on price or release date. It should not take long since Shockwave Lab upgrade kits are usually available online once they share images of the product. See the mirrored images after the jump » Continue Reading.
The post Shockwave Lab SL-75 Upgrade Kit For Earthrise Ironworks
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca