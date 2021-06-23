Whisky Tango Foxtrot Animated Join Date: Mar 2008 Location: Toronto Posts: 1,735

Re: First Look At War For Cybertron: Kingdom Animation So the CGI version of Cheetor has even more blue on his legs than the Kingdom version? And Optimus Primal has the back-of-the-head flap that his original toy had but his Kingdom toy didn't.





Also, that's a horrible voice for Primal.

