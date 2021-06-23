Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:51 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
First Look At War For Cybertron: Kingdom Animation


The official Netflix YouTube have just uploaded a “New on Netflix &#124; July 2021” video featuring their upcoming shows and we have some amazing scenes from the*War For Cybertron: Kingdom cartoon. We have our first look at the Maximal team, the some of the Predacons and the return of a character we hadn’t seen in a while. We won’t spoil much. You can watch the video here.*The clip is from 9:22 to 9:42 but it is region locked, so you may not be able to play it. Alternatively you can see some screencaps after the break. Be aware &#187; Continue Reading.

Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Old Today, 12:06 PM   #2
Melomeca
Re: First Look At War For Cybertron: Kingdom Animation
t30 rhinox? lulz
Old Today, 12:44 PM   #3
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Re: First Look At War For Cybertron: Kingdom Animation
So the CGI version of Cheetor has even more blue on his legs than the Kingdom version? And Optimus Primal has the back-of-the-head flap that his original toy had but his Kingdom toy didn't.


Also, that's a horrible voice for Primal.
Old Today, 12:49 PM   #4
ssjgoku22
Re: First Look At War For Cybertron: Kingdom Animation
Really liking the look of these animation models.
