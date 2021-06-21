Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:31 AM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,706
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Malkova Issue #31 Line Art


Series lead artist Anna Malkova concludes our coverage of Transformers issue #31: Since the preview's r out, here's my inks of the first couple pages catching up with what's up! Sound off on the 2005 boards about issue #31 and the other IDW Transformers titles now available on this New Comic Book Day! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist), Angel Hernandez (Artist), Diego Novanim Zúñiga (Cover Artist), Chris Panda (Cover Artist), George Caltsoudas (Cover Artist), David Garcia Cruz (Colorist) "Lord of Misrule: Test Flight I." Optimus Prime's Autobots are starting to fray. They need energon

The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Malkova Issue #31 Line Art appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



