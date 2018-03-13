|
Jada Metals Metals Die-Cast The Last Knight Optimus & Bumblebee 4-Inch Figures
From the Metals Die-Cast Facebook page
, we have images of the upcoming Metalfigs The Last Knight Optimus Prime and Bumblebee super-deformed style 4-inch figures. These are little cute versions of Bumblebee and Optimus Prime. Bee is standing ready to battle showing his right arm cannon. Optimus is in a heroic pose standing with his sword. They are very nice and detailed die-cast renditions of the characters, ideal for your desk or your room’s decoration. According to the information given in the Facebook posts, these figures will hit major retailers next month. You can check out the mirrored images with » Continue Reading.
The post Jada Metals Metals Die-Cast The Last Knight Optimus & Bumblebee 4-Inch Figures
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 80s Toy Expo 2018
will be Sunday, April 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.