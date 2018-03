Jada Metals Metals Die-Cast The Last Knight Optimus & Bumblebee 4-Inch Figures

From the Metals Die-Cast Facebook page , we have images of the upcoming Metalfigs The Last Knight Optimus Prime and Bumblebee super-deformed style 4-inch figures. These are little cute versions of Bumblebee and Optimus Prime. Bee is standing ready to battle showing his right arm cannon. Optimus is in a heroic pose standing with his sword. They are very nice and detailed die-cast renditions of the characters, ideal for your desk or your room's decoration. According to the information given in the Facebook posts, these figures will hit major retailers next month.