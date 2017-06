The Last Knight: Behind the Scenes Hound practicing lines

We're so close to the world wide premiere and there are still TV spots coming out for the long awaited movie. On this one, we see Hound practicing his lines and showing his true feelings towards Josh Duhamel. As an extra bonus, the video includes the Chinese Exclusive trailer from the Premiere in Guanzhou*reported before in better quality with some extra scenes and a great line of Megatron. We know you can't wait for the movie to be finally out. Will you be going on the premiere night? Check the video after the jump and tell us on the boards