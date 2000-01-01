Today, 09:24 PM #1 Vain Spin Drive Smasher Join Date: Oct 2010 Location: Montreal/QC Posts: 1,258 TFCON 2017 Purge: Vain Edition



I always have a blast meeting up with you guys at the con, share a few drinks and swap some goods for cash...for more drinks.



If you're hitting up TFCON this year, take a gander at my goods and if you wish to purchase something, send me a message. Pickup only at TFCON for now. I'll be there all weekend.

CHUG:

Warpath Generations $10.00

Cyclonus Combiner Wars $15.00

Scourge Generations $10.00

Red Alert Generations $10.00

Inferno Generations $15.00

Hot Rod Combiner Wars $5.00

Grapple Generations $15.00

Tailgate Generations $5.00

Gears Generations $5.00

Megatron Generations $5.00

Wheeljack Generations $10.00

Windblade Generations $5.00

Blurr Generations $10.00

Tracks Generations $10.00

Rattrap Generations $10.00

Starscream Classics $10.00

Bumblebee Generations $10.00

Warpath (LG) Generations $5.00

Onslaught MISB Generations $25.00

Dirge Generations $10.00

Ramjet Classics $15.00

Starscream (LG) Generations $5.00

Thundercracker (LG) Generations $5.00

Astrotrain Classics $10.00

Goldbug Generations $5.00



Motormaster 4Pack Generations $5.00

Thundercracker (LG) 4 pack $5.00

Starscream WFC $10.00

Thundercracker WFC $10.00

Skywarp WFC $10.00



Third Party:

Third Party: DiveBomb MMC $100.00





G1:

G1: Galvatron Body G1 $20.00



Animated/Other:

Animated/Other: Bristleback RID $10.00

HotRod Animated $10.00

Arcee Animated $10.00

Prowl Beast Hunters $10.00

Ultra Magnus BH $15.00

Bludgeon Prime $5.00

Ultra Magnus (LG)Prime $5.00

Ironman car Crossover $5.00





Movie:

Movie: Grimlock AOE $10.00

Snarl AOE $5.00

Strafe AOE $10.00

Snarl MISB AOE $15.00











More to come, as well as Pictures.

