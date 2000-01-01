That time of year again,
I always have a blast meeting up with you guys at the con, share a few drinks and swap some goods for cash...for more drinks.
If you're hitting up TFCON this year, take a gander at my goods and if you wish to purchase something, send me a message. Pickup only at TFCON for now. I'll be there all weekend.
- CHUG:
- Warpath Generations $10.00
- Cyclonus Combiner Wars $15.00
- Scourge Generations $10.00
- Red Alert Generations $10.00
- Inferno Generations $15.00
- Hot Rod Combiner Wars $5.00
- Grapple Generations $15.00
- Tailgate Generations $5.00
- Gears Generations $5.00
- Megatron Generations $5.00
- Wheeljack Generations $10.00
- Windblade Generations $5.00
- Blurr Generations $10.00
- Tracks Generations $10.00
- Rattrap Generations $10.00
- Starscream Classics $10.00
- Bumblebee Generations $10.00
- Warpath (LG) Generations $5.00
- Onslaught MISB Generations $25.00
- Dirge Generations $10.00
- Ramjet Classics $15.00
- Starscream (LG) Generations $5.00
- Thundercracker (LG) Generations $5.00
- Astrotrain Classics $10.00
- Goldbug Generations $5.00
- Motormaster 4Pack Generations $5.00
- Thundercracker (LG) 4 pack $5.00
- Starscream WFC $10.00
- Thundercracker WFC $10.00
- Skywarp WFC $10.00
Third Party:
- DiveBomb MMC $100.00
G1:
- Galvatron Body G1 $20.00
Animated/Other:
- Bristleback RID $10.00
- HotRod Animated $10.00
- Arcee Animated $10.00
- Prowl Beast Hunters $10.00
- Ultra Magnus BH $15.00
- Bludgeon Prime $5.00
- Ultra Magnus (LG)Prime $5.00
- Ironman car Crossover $5.00
Movie:
- Grimlock AOE $10.00
- Snarl AOE $5.00
- Strafe AOE $10.00
- Snarl MISB AOE $15.00
More to come, as well as Pictures.