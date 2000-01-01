Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:24 PM
Vain
Spin Drive Smasher
Vain's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Montreal/QC
Posts: 1,258
TFCON 2017 Purge: Vain Edition
That time of year again,

I always have a blast meeting up with you guys at the con, share a few drinks and swap some goods for cash...for more drinks.

If you're hitting up TFCON this year, take a gander at my goods and if you wish to purchase something, send me a message. Pickup only at TFCON for now. I'll be there all weekend.
  • CHUG:
  • Warpath Generations $10.00
  • Cyclonus Combiner Wars $15.00
  • Scourge Generations $10.00
  • Red Alert Generations $10.00
  • Inferno Generations $15.00
  • Hot Rod Combiner Wars $5.00
  • Grapple Generations $15.00
  • Tailgate Generations $5.00
  • Gears Generations $5.00
  • Megatron Generations $5.00
  • Wheeljack Generations $10.00
  • Windblade Generations $5.00
  • Blurr Generations $10.00
  • Tracks Generations $10.00
  • Rattrap Generations $10.00
  • Starscream Classics $10.00
  • Bumblebee Generations $10.00
  • Warpath (LG) Generations $5.00
  • Onslaught MISB Generations $25.00
  • Dirge Generations $10.00
  • Ramjet Classics $15.00
  • Starscream (LG) Generations $5.00
  • Thundercracker (LG) Generations $5.00
  • Astrotrain Classics $10.00
  • Goldbug Generations $5.00
  • Motormaster 4Pack Generations $5.00
  • Thundercracker (LG) 4 pack $5.00
  • Starscream WFC $10.00
  • Thundercracker WFC $10.00
  • Skywarp WFC $10.00

    Third Party:
  • DiveBomb MMC $100.00


    G1:
  • Galvatron Body G1 $20.00

    Animated/Other:
  • Bristleback RID $10.00
  • HotRod Animated $10.00
  • Arcee Animated $10.00
  • Prowl Beast Hunters $10.00
  • Ultra Magnus BH $15.00
  • Bludgeon Prime $5.00
  • Ultra Magnus (LG)Prime $5.00
  • Ironman car Crossover $5.00


    Movie:
  • Grimlock AOE $10.00
  • Snarl AOE $5.00
  • Strafe AOE $10.00
  • Snarl MISB AOE $15.00





    More to come, as well as Pictures.
__________________
Sunstreaker////

"They can't beat the Best"

Follow me on Instagram: @Dropdead_Charlie
Follow my gaming Blog: www.gamerbasement.com (On Break)
Game with me on PsN: Dropdead_Charlie

-------------------------------------
