Today, 12:36 AM   #1
Yonoid
Armada
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 656
tru flyer June 16th
http://flyers.smartcanucks.ca/canada...to-22/single/3

hard to read but looks like 25% off tlk deluxe and voyagers. combine with hasbro summer savings coupons for additional savings
Today, 12:59 AM   #2
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,199
Re: tru flyer June 16th
Would love to find TLK Voyager Megs while this sale is on.

Thanx again for posting Yonoid.
