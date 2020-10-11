Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  October Week 2


Its time for another international sightings report courtesy of all 2005 Board members around the world. This week we have some great new arrivals. Chile, Mexico and Peru get some new Earthrise and Cyberverse toys. Fans in Philippines can grab new Studio Series and Earthrise figures. Big (literally) arrivals for Singapore fans! The massive Studio Series Devastator multi-pack has hit shelves at retail together with the latest Earthrise and Cyberverse toys! Earthrise Commander Sky Lynx And Wave 1 Voyager, Studio Series Voyager Wave 2 And Wave 9 Deluxe In Chile* *Via Transformers Chile Facebook Group, we can report &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  October Week 2 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



