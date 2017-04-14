Amazon is now listing two new Calendars for the year 2018 featuring*Transformers: The Last Knight and Transformers:*Robots In Disguise. Both calendars are published by Day Dream and is scheduled to release on the same day (July 15th, 2017). Images are currently unavailable*(TLK calendar even marked as ‘Restricted’), but check out the product descriptions below: Transformers 5 – Wall Calendar (2018) RESTRICTED (Link
) The fifth installment of the popular Transformers movie franchise reunites old characters and introduces new friends and enemies. Publisher: Day Dream Release Date: July 15, 2017 Language: English ISBN-10: 1682099725 ISBN-13: 978-1682099728 Transformers – Robots in Disguise » Continue Reading.
