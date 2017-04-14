Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: The Last Knight And Robots In Disguise 2018 Calendars Announced
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:21 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,346
Transformers: The Last Knight And Robots In Disguise 2018 Calendars Announced


Amazon is now listing two new Calendars for the year 2018 featuring*Transformers: The Last Knight and Transformers:*Robots In Disguise. Both calendars are published by Day Dream and is scheduled to release on the same day (July 15th, 2017). Images are currently unavailable*(TLK calendar even marked as ‘Restricted’), but check out the product descriptions below: Transformers 5 – Wall Calendar (2018) RESTRICTED (Link) The fifth installment of the popular Transformers movie franchise reunites old characters and introduces new friends and enemies. Publisher: Day Dream Release Date: July 15, 2017 Language: English ISBN-10: 1682099725 ISBN-13: 978-1682099728 Transformers – Robots in Disguise &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight And Robots In Disguise 2018 Calendars Announced appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G2 Generation 2 Hero Optimus Prime MOSC MIP
Transformers
Vintage Transformers Omega Supreme 1985 G1
Transformers
Transformers BotCon 2012 Shattered Glass Turbo Tracks Road Rage Sealed/Complete
Transformers
transformers FRACTYL and Scorpononk club subscription botcon 5.0 beast wars

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:46 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.