Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,683

Transformers Cyberverse Official Images from MCM London 2019



Hasbro have sent out some official images of their Transformers Cyberverse reveals from MCM London 2019. They’ve shown of new releases in the Ultra and Ultimate size classes – which are sporting a flip-out armor gimmick, in line with this year’s Transformers Cyberverse gimmick of Energon Armor. We’ve got pictures of the Ultra Class Hot Rod, Bumblebee and Clobber as well as Ultimate class Optimus Prime and Shockwave. The release date is given as January 2020 – implying we’ll likely see these before the end of the year. Check out the images and product copy for these guys attached to



The post







More... Hasbro have sent out some official images of their Transformers Cyberverse reveals from MCM London 2019. They’ve shown of new releases in the Ultra and Ultimate size classes – which are sporting a flip-out armor gimmick, in line with this year’s Transformers Cyberverse gimmick of Energon Armor. We’ve got pictures of the Ultra Class Hot Rod, Bumblebee and Clobber as well as Ultimate class Optimus Prime and Shockwave. The release date is given as January 2020 – implying we’ll likely see these before the end of the year. Check out the images and product copy for these guys attached to » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Cyberverse Official Images from MCM London 2019 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.