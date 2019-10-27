Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,683

Transformers BotBots Official Images from MCM London 2019



Hasbro have sent out some official images of their new Transformers reveals from MCM London. Here for your enjoyment is a look at the packaging for two of the new BotBot sets planned for a part of series 4 – the Gumball Machine and Claw Game surprise sets. Both sets include one of the new rare golden BotBots from the Winner’s Circle tribe. Two of these are shown here – Gold Blender and Gold Popcorn. There’s also a look at the full Winner’s Circle lineup. They’re very gold and shiny. Check them out after the break along with official product



The post







More... Hasbro have sent out some official images of their new Transformers reveals from MCM London. Here for your enjoyment is a look at the packaging for two of the new BotBot sets planned for a part of series 4 – the Gumball Machine and Claw Game surprise sets. Both sets include one of the new rare golden BotBots from the Winner’s Circle tribe. Two of these are shown here – Gold Blender and Gold Popcorn. There’s also a look at the full Winner’s Circle lineup. They’re very gold and shiny. Check them out after the break along with official product » Continue Reading. The post Transformers BotBots Official Images from MCM London 2019 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.