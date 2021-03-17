|
Futuristic Vehicle Concept Artists Hired For Transformers 7
We have received info highlighting that Paramount has hired services of concept artists specialized in futuristic/alien looking vehicles for the upcoming Transformers Live Action Movie (internally dubbed as Transformers 7). The artists in question have previously worked on both land and air vehicles not existing in real life. It is not uncommon to hire freelance artists to work on major motion pictures; including past Transformers movies. However, not all concepts will translate into the final product, as seen with beast characters for Transformers: The Last Knight. As always, we ask our members to take this info with a grain of » Continue Reading.
The post Futuristic Vehicle Concept Artists Hired For Transformers 7
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca