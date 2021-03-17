Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Futuristic Vehicle Concept Artists Hired For Transformers 7
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:51 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,275
Futuristic Vehicle Concept Artists Hired For Transformers 7


We have received info highlighting that Paramount has hired services of concept artists specialized in futuristic/alien looking vehicles for the upcoming Transformers Live Action Movie (internally dubbed as Transformers 7). The artists in question have previously worked on both land and air vehicles not existing in real life. It is not uncommon to hire freelance artists to work on major motion pictures; including past Transformers movies. However, not all concepts will translate into the final product, as seen with beast characters for Transformers: The Last Knight. As always, we ask our members to take this info with a grain of &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Futuristic Vehicle Concept Artists Hired For Transformers 7 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers RiD 2001 Constructicons - Instructions & Packaging ONLY
Transformers
Hasbro transformers bumblebee
Transformers
Masterpiece Dinobot - Takara MP-41 Figure - Near Mint; Box condition - Fair
Transformers
Transformers Robots In Disguise Warrior Class Quillfire Complete
Transformers
Robots in Disguise Minicon Deployers Crazybolt & Decepticon Hammer Action Figure
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Insecticon SKRAPNEL - SHRAPNEL
Transformers
Transformers Fall of Cybertron Starscream Skywarp Thundercracker lot of 3
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:02 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.