Futuristic Vehicle Concept Artists Hired For Transformers 7



We have received info highlighting that Paramount has hired services of concept artists specialized in futuristic/alien looking vehicles for the upcoming Transformers Live Action Movie (internally dubbed as Transformers 7). The artists in question have previously worked on both land and air vehicles not existing in real life. It is not uncommon to hire freelance artists to work on major motion pictures; including past Transformers movies. However, not all concepts will translate into the final product, as seen with beast characters for Transformers: The Last Knight. As always, we ask our members to take this info with a grain of



