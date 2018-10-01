|
Bumblebee Movie Toys Out In Norway
Norway joins the buzz! Thank to 2005 Boards*Avaran*we can report that the*Bumblebee Movie Toys are our in Norway. Via a post in our*Scandinavia Transformers Sightings
*boards, the first Bumblebee Energon Igniters toys were spotted at a Toys”R”Us in*Trondheim and*BR Leker City Syd. We have: Energon Igniters Speed – 99 Norwegian krone ($12.14) Energon Igniters Power Plus Series – 249*Norwegian krone ($30.53) Energon Igniters Nitro Series – 379*Norwegian krone ($46.47) To top it all, the small but cool Tiny Turbo Changers Series 4 was also found on the same stores. Each toy for 49*Norwegian krone ($6.00). Happy hunting to all » Continue Reading.
