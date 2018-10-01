Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 11:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Bumblebee Movie Toys Out In Norway


Norway joins the buzz! Thank to 2005 Boards*Avaran*we can report that the*Bumblebee Movie Toys are our in Norway. Via a post in our*Scandinavia Transformers Sightings*boards, the first Bumblebee Energon Igniters toys were spotted at a Toys”R”Us in*Trondheim and*BR Leker City Syd. We have: Energon Igniters Speed – 99 Norwegian krone ($12.14) Energon Igniters Power Plus Series – 249*Norwegian krone ($30.53) Energon Igniters Nitro Series – 379*Norwegian krone ($46.47) To top it all, the small but cool Tiny Turbo Changers Series 4 was also found on the same stores. Each toy for 49*Norwegian krone ($6.00). Happy hunting to all &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Bumblebee Movie Toys Out In Norway appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
