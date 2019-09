Micromasters Sixliner Review

Since I recently looked at Sixrain (or Rail Racer, if you will), it only seemed fitting to look at the character that the trains were used as first, that being Sixliner, or more accurately, the re-issue of Sixliner. Surprisingly, he actually has one character and one mold completely unique to him.....some of those individual names though are less than...inspired,lol.