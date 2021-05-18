Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Killerbody: Transformers Mini Retro Cassette Player With Bumblebee or Optimus Prime F
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,536
Killerbody: Transformers Mini Retro Cassette Player With Bumblebee or Optimus Prime F


Killerbody announced five officially licensed Transformers Mini Retro Cassette Player with Speaker and Figurine sets, featuring Bumblebee or Optimus Prime in action poses: Figurines: Hand-painted battle damage effect with details, foot soles have magnets. Different shapes, suitable for multiple scenes. Each shape is matched with the corresponding chain / stainless steel plate / bracket / weapon. Analog tape rotation function. The tape door can be opened, put the tape in, and the tape rotor will rotate when Bluetooth is playing music. FM radio function: 87.5-108mHZ radio channel. Mobile phone can connect with Bluetooth speaker. Place your orders for any &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Killerbody: Transformers Mini Retro Cassette Player With Bumblebee or Optimus Prime Figurine Sets, Pre-Orders Available Now appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Optimus Prime Battle Base Trailer Transformers Cyberverse Energon Axe Attack New
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS OPTIMUS PRIME LIGHTS + SOUNDS EXPERT LVL NEW IN BOX - HASBRO 2009
Transformers
STRATOSPHERE AUTOBOT TRANSFORMER ROTF 2009 Voyager class - NEW IN BOX
Transformers
Transformers Universe Deluxe Figure Maximal Cheetor New 2009 25th Anniversary
Transformers
Frank Gehry in Toronto: Transforming the Art Gallery of Ontario NEW shrinkwrap
Transformers
Transformers
Hammond manufacturing POWER TRANSFORMER model 167P11 11.0 Volts ct /5 amps
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:48 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.