Killerbody
announced five officially licensed Transformers Mini Retro Cassette Player with Speaker and Figurine sets, featuring Bumblebee or Optimus Prime in action poses: Figurines: Hand-painted battle damage effect with details, foot soles have magnets. Different shapes, suitable for multiple scenes. Each shape is matched with the corresponding chain / stainless steel plate / bracket / weapon. Analog tape rotation function. The tape door can be opened, put the tape in, and the tape rotor will rotate when Bluetooth is playing music. FM radio function: 87.5-108mHZ radio channel. Mobile phone can connect with Bluetooth speaker. Place your orders for any » Continue Reading.
