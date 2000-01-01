Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:05 AM   #1
QuadESL63
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto
First 2 Genertions Selects Seacons @ Hasbro Pulse
If you have a US shipping address...

https://hasbropulse.com/collections/...s-selects-gulf

https://hasbropulse.com/collections/...elects-turtler
