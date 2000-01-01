|
Studio Series and Some Siege for Sale
Hey everyone. Ive decided to down size my Studio Series collection (so I can upsize my siege/earthrise collection).
All items listed below have been on display but kept in great condition. Transformed only once or twice and come with box, instructions and all accessories.
SS-01 Bumblebee
SS-02 Stinger
SS-03 Crowbar
SS-06 Starscream
SS-11 Lockdown
SS-13 Megatron
SS-17 Shadow Raider
SS-22 Dropkick (helicopter Mode)
SS-23 KSI Sentry
SS-26 WWII Bumblebee
SS-30 Crankcase
SS-40 Shatter (car mode)
SS-45 Drift (helicopter mode)
SS-46 Dropkick (car mode)
SS-50 WWII Hot Rod
SS-51 Soundwave
SS-52 Chromia, Arcee, and Elita-1
WFC-S11 Optimus Prime
WFC-S12 Megatron
WFC-S37 Brunt (this is MISB)
Pictures can be sent and I can ship.
Thanks for looking