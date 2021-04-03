|
Transformers G1 Bumblebebe Figpin Target Exclusive Out In The US
2005 Board member*jimmynguyen41*is giving us the head up that the*Transformers G1 Bumblebebe Figpin Target Exclusive has been spotted at US retail. Bumblebee is part of the FiGPiN officially licensed Transformers collection
, and it was spotted at Target stores in Texas and New York. These are 3-inch tall die-cast collectible metal pins and Bumblebee would be the last one needed to complete all the G1 characters. Happy hunting!
