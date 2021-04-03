Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers G1 Bumblebebe Figpin Target Exclusive Out In The US


2005 Board member*jimmynguyen41*is giving us the head up that the*Transformers G1 Bumblebebe Figpin Target Exclusive has been spotted at US retail. Bumblebee is part of the FiGPiN officially licensed Transformers collection, and it was spotted at Target stores in Texas and New York. These are 3-inch tall die-cast collectible metal pins and Bumblebee would be the last one needed to complete all the G1 characters. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers G1 Bumblebebe Figpin Target Exclusive Out In The US appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



