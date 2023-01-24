Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,534
Transformers Studio Series Rise Of The Beasts Leader Class Scourge Official Stock Ima


Thanks to*@preterniadotcom Twitter we have our first official stock images of the new Transformers Studio Series Rise Of The Beasts Leader Class Scourge. According to the tweet, pre-orders should go live tomorrow at*1:00 pm EST in all online retailers. So it’s likely to be one of the reveals of tomorrow’s Hasbro Transformers Fanstream. See the images after the break and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Studio Series Rise Of The Beasts Leader Class Scourge Official Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 03:18 PM   #2
RansakWORK
Machine War
Join Date: Mar 2021
Location: Calgary
Posts: 285
Re: Transformers Studio Series Rise Of The Beasts Leader Class Scourge Official Stock
this is the LOTR and Transformers crossover right?! Dude looks like the witch king.
