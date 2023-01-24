Transformers Studio Series Rise Of The Beasts Leader Class Scourge Official Stock Ima
Thanks to*@preterniadotcom Twitter we have our first official stock images of the new Transformers Studio Series Rise Of The Beasts Leader Class Scourge. According to the tweet, pre-orders should go live tomorrow at*1:00 pm EST in all online retailers. So it’s likely to be one of the reveals of tomorrow’s Hasbro Transformers Fanstream. See the images after the break and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!