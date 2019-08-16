|
Transform Element TE-01E Shattered Glass Optimus Prime Color Images
Via Transform Element Weibo Account
*we can share for you our first color images of the next repaint of their impressive TE-01 Masterpiece Scaled Optimus Prime
. This time we have the TE-01E in a great shattered glass colors. Transform Element sure got the attention of Masterpiece collectors with their take on a cartoon-accurtate Optimus Prime mold. Now the mold is getting a Shattered Glass deco that includes the characteristic broken front windshield. A very interesting variant for collectors who love this mold. There’s also a*TE-01B Nemesis Prime deco
*already available too. According to the information shared via the » Continue Reading.
