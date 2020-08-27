|
Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Galactic Odyssey Collection Paradron Medic
Good news for War For Cybertron Trilogy collectors! The official Transformers Instagram
*have just announced a new*Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Galactic Odyssey Collection Paradron Medics 2-Pack. This pack contains Ratchet and*Lifeline and it will be an Amazon exclusive
*and priced*$39.99. Check out the images after the jump as well as the official product description. GALACTIC ODYSSEY COLLECTION: In top secret side missions during the events of Earthrise, Autobots and Decepticons encounter unfamiliar planets, find epic adventure, and face unknown dangers. Now fans can come along for the journey and explore the Transformers universe through the Galactic Odyssey Collection ENCOUNTER » Continue Reading.
