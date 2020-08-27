Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,248
Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Galactic Odyssey Collection Paradron Medic


Good news for War For Cybertron Trilogy collectors! The official Transformers Instagram have just announced a new Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Galactic Odyssey Collection Paradron Medics 2-Pack. This pack contains Ratchet and Lifeline and it will be an Amazon exclusive and priced $39.99. Check out the images after the jump as well as the official product description. GALACTIC ODYSSEY COLLECTION: In top secret side missions during the events of Earthrise, Autobots and Decepticons encounter unfamiliar planets, find epic adventure, and face unknown dangers. Now fans can come along for the journey and explore the Transformers universe through the Galactic Odyssey Collection ENCOUNTER

The post Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Galactic Odyssey Collection Paradron Medics 2-Pack Revealed! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Old Today, 06:35 PM   #2
cr3d1t
Machine War
Join Date: Jul 2017
Location: Laval
Posts: 229
Re: Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Galactic Odyssey Collection Paradron M
Looks like I can’t really avoid getting an Arcee mold! But yay Ratchet.
Sale Thread | Want Thread | Feedback Thread
Old Today, 06:55 PM   #3
positivelyken
One Man Gestalt
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Posts: 2,174
Re: Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Galactic Odyssey Collection Paradron M
I really only wanted Lifeline. Oh well, take my damn money already.
Old Today, 07:58 PM   #4
TriBlurr
Machine War
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Corner Brook NL
Posts: 243
Re: Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Galactic Odyssey Collection Paradron M
Christ Hasbro, slow the hell down. My wallet can't keep up.
